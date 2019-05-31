DHS processing replacement requests for SNAP benefits after severe weather

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is processing requests for replacement SNAP benefits due to recent severe weather.
Any snap recipient whose household lost food due to loss of electricity or flooding may request a replacement of benefits up to the monthly amount received for the month of May 2019.
To request a replacement of SNAP benefits, you'll need to complete the Requests for Destroyed Food Replacement form within 10 calendar days of loss and return the form to your local DHS county office.
If you lost your card due the severe weather, you can get a replacement card by calling 1-888-328-6551.
