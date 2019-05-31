Duncan firefighters fill the boot to raise money for local MDA families

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan Firefighters Association is teaming up with the Muscular Dystrophy Association for their annual fill the boot campaign.
They started Friday at the intersection of Highway 81 and West Elder and will be out there again Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Money raised will help them provide resources to the Muscular Dystrophy Association including support groups and care centers.
“It’s an event that we’re really glad to partake in and every year we look forward to it," said Zachary Huffman, firefighter. "Last year we collected just over $14,000 and we would like to raise more every year, but we’re extremely thankful for the money that we do raise.”
Huffman adds that the firefighters are still on duty and that they are collecting donations in between calls.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.