Elgin 13-year-old fighting brain cancer a second time

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - An Elgin teenager is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with brain cancer for the second time in just five years.
In 2014, Trinity Urbina was diagnosed with brain cancer.
"We went through treatment, it was tough. We went through radiation then after that she was clear for about two or three years. Then we got the heartbreaking news,” said Trinity’s mother Dava Urbina.
That heartbreaking news was that the cancer was back, and a second brain surgery was needed. "I was sad. I was really sad. It was really hard, it was scary because I didn’t want to go through it ever again,” Trinity said.
Trinity underwent that second brain surgery late last month and will soon begin another cycle of radiation.
"We start that in hopefully two weeks. That radiation this time is going to be of her whole brain and spine,” Dava said.
Despite being dealt a tough hand, Trinity remains positive.
"It’s not good to have negative thoughts going through this because you think of negative thoughts, you think of the bad. You feel like you can’t fight anymore. I am the one to fight this and I just keep my head up and just am going to get to the finish line with this,” said Trinity.
Trinity said that positive attitude comes from her parents...but her mom says it's the other way around. "She inspires me. She's an inspiration. She's handling it great,” Dava said.
Despite trying to remain positive, Dava said it hasn’t always been easy.
"I wish it was me and not her. As a mom, you don’t want your children to suffer. You don’t want your children to go through anything like this. I wish every day it was me and not her going through it,” Dava said.
As they work to beat the awful disease, the Elgin community they call home has helped greatly. A GoFundMe started by the family raised nearly $3,000 in just a few days, despite the fact that they have lived there less than a year and don’t know many people in the community.
"These people don’t know me but they’re amazing because they’re willing to support me and donate,” Trinity said.
“Elgin is such an amazing community that pulls through when they see somebody in rough times. We’re coming up on a year of living in Elgin and it’s the best place we could have chosen,” Dava said.
”This is the last time I’m going to go through this hopefully. And if it comes back again, I’m just going to keep fighting,” Trinity said.
