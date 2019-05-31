First Alert 7 Forecast: storm chance return this weekend and it will stay active into next week

A nice Friday evening is in store under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s by 9PM and low 60s by tomorrow morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy tomorrow and we should stay dry through the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the mid 80s by noon and around 90 for the high. Storms will develop tomorrow evening to our north and west. Those storms may form into the complex, which will then move southeast through Texoma overnight into Sunday morning. Quarter to golf ball size hail, winds to 60 mph, and heavy rain possible.