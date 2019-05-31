First Alert 7 Forecast: storm chance return this weekend and it will stay active into next week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Another stretch of active weather is expected, starting with a good chance of storms Saturday night.
A nice Friday evening is in store under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s by 9PM and low 60s by tomorrow morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy tomorrow and we should stay dry through the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the mid 80s by noon and around 90 for the high. Storms will develop tomorrow evening to our north and west. Those storms may form into the complex, which will then move southeast through Texoma overnight into Sunday morning. Quarter to golf ball size hail, winds to 60 mph, and heavy rain possible.
Sunday, storms will be possible during the morning, then some breaks of sun during the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s. There is another chance of storms Sunday night into Monday morning but that does not appear to be as widespread. Lows in the upper 60s.
Scattered storms possible Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Between storm systems, Tuesday may be mostly dry but we cannot rule out a few storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Low of 69. Wednesday may be wet with widespread storms developing. Highs in the mid 80s. Eventually, the system looks to clear out later next week and we should dry out starting on Friday.
Have a great weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
