LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -There are a few showers moving through the southern portion of Texoma this morning. If you live south of the Red River you may see some light to moderate rainfall through 8AM. Counties north of the Red River should remain dry. This afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A few showers and storms are possible during the overnight hours into Saturday morning primarily for southern and southwestern Texoma. We are not tracking any severe threat associated with those storms.