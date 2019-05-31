LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -There are a few showers moving through the southern portion of Texoma this morning. If you live south of the Red River you may see some light to moderate rainfall through 8AM. Counties north of the Red River should remain dry. This afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A few showers and storms are possible during the overnight hours into Saturday morning primarily for southern and southwestern Texoma. We are not tracking any severe threat associated with those storms.
Tomorrow afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s. There are a few chances for isolated storms to develop by mid day tomorrow in far western Texoma. Better chances return during the overnight hours into Sunday morning. A big cluster of storms will build in out of the north and move to the southeast, primarily impacting our southwest Oklahoma counties. We will catch a mid day break with temperatures in the upper 80s on Sunday. Another round is possible Sunday night into Monday morning.
The trend of overnight showers and storms will continue into the middle part of your next work week. Overall storm activity looks to stay on the calmer side, but a few chances for low end severe weather is possible. High temperatures next week will be nice and warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
