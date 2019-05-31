KSWO viewers donate to storm victims

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - 7NEWS viewers donated a total of $3,651 during Thursday’s First Alert Disaster Relief Drive. The drive was held by the American Red Cross in partnership with KSWO.
American Red Cross volunteers were kept busy answering phones during the drive. Maggie Ream, along with others with the American Red Cross took donations from Oklahomans wanting to donate to help fellow Oklahomans.
“It’s been amazing,” she said. “The generosity of people that are out there and some of them don’t have much to give, but they are giving as much as they can.”
The Red Cross is helping out right in our backyard. They assisted families after a tornado hit Geronimo and the Mangum area.
“Since they have no place to go, we will give them assistance,” Ream said. “So they can get away for a minute and just catch their breath and get a clean shower and a nice bed to sleep in.”
Not only are they helping storm victims locally, but Kim O’Brien said they’ve also been lending a hand to flood victims across the state and people impacted by the tornado in El Reno.
“We’ve been busy as an organization,” O’Brien said. “We’ve been out hitting the streets, opening up shelters, making sure our clients have been served, with hot meals, a cot to rest their head on, emergency supplies to help with the cleanup process. These donations will help greatly to continue our work.”
If you missed the First Alert Disaster Relief Drive, and you’d like to donate, you can still do so by calling the American Red Cross at 405-228-9500.
