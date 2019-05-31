Lawton City Council approves new budget

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The council approved nearly 100-million-dollars for the city's new budget but not without some opposition.
Councilman Caleb Davis was the only member who voted no.
He said among several reasons, the main concern was how part of the money is used for Chamber of Commerce sponsored events.
“The people that mow our grass at parks, the city owned property, the people who stripe the streets, paint he crosswalks, those are the people we pull off their projects in order to put on events like Freedom Festival and Arts for All,” said Councilman Caleb Davis.
Chamber President and CEO Brenda Spencer Ragland defended the events, saying the tourism department has brought in millions of dollars through the hotel/motel tax.
Davis believes city workers shouldn't be pulled off their duties to help set up the Chamber's events.
“These are great events and they are supposed to be funded by the tourism money that comes in through the hotel/motel tax, but almost 200,000 dollars of that money gets paid out to employees of the chamber of commerce," said Davis.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn began work on the budget in February, and said he’s glad members passed it tonight, but acknowledges disagreement and leaves it in the hands of the council.
“200,000 dollars is what we estimate the cost for other projects, IE other festivals and stuff is just what it costs us in kind. It does take staff time away, but that’s also for council to decide how they want to appropriate that time and those funds," said Cleghorn.
Davis said a majority of the council was in agreement with him... but the vote did not reflect it.
“We had plenty of time to look into this further, but the council chose to pass the budget, in my opinion prematurely," said Davis.
The budget will go into effect July 1st.
