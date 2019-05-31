Marlow business raises money for family after tragedy

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - The Marlow community is raising money to help a neighbor after a tragedy.
Early Thursday morning, a 17-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 81 and Rose Road. Unfortunately, he died from his injuries.
The boy and his family are from Mississippi but they were temporarily in Marlow while his dad was working on pipelines.
The Outlaw Garage on South Highway 81 in Marlow is accepting cash donations to help this family with the unanticipated expense of transporting their son’s body back home to be buried.
