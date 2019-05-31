OSU wrestlers lead summer camp in Cache

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) -Middle school and high school wrestlers are getting the opportunity to work with wrestlers from OSU as part of their summer camp.
OSU wrestlers have been coming out for the past four years to help instruct these summer camps. Cache Wrestling Coach, Jimbo Smith said these camps are important because it allows the kids to continue training in the summer.
“These camps are small, kids are learning a lot, they’re getting more one on one, and in the summer time you just can’t sit around all summer and expect to pick up the stick when the school year starts. You have to do some summer training, and this is part of what we do," said Smith.
This is OSU Wrestler Joseph Smith’s first time coming out to help with the camp.
“You know it’s great giving back and trying to teach these kids how to wrestle from the basics. You know this is where I was at their age and now I have really high goals, so this is nice," said Smith.
Luke Hill is a two time state qualifier and said he is enjoying the camp.
“They’re really helpful. I learn a lot from them and I use some of the stuff in actual matches, and it helps me condition and get ready for the season," said Hill.
Smith said his goal for the wrestlers is to take away at least one thing from the camp and develop it into something great.
“Never settle. If you have a goal, chase it. The worst thing that can happen is you lose, kids forget that and they worry too much about winning or losing. It’s more about the experience, and if you focus on that you’ll be alright," said Smith.
The camp will continue today from 9-4 p.m. The cost is $30 per wrestler. Proceeds benefit Cache High School’s wrestling booster club.
