Police were told deal was in works with Jussie Smollett

In the documents released Thursday, detectives note the Chicago Police Department was informed by the Cook County State's Attorney's office on Feb. 28 that they could no longer investigate the crime. Smollett was indicted on March 7. The lead investigators in the case met with Assistant State's Attorney Risa Lanier, who informed detectives "that she felt the case would be settled with Smollett paying the city of Chicago $10,000 in restitution and doing community service."