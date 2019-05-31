BREAKING: WF Deputy City Manager resigns after marijuana found inside his home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Court documents have revealed an investigation that led to a search warrant being executed at the home of the Wichita Falls Deputy City Manager.
The warrant was executed early Tuesday morning at the home of Jim Dockery, 56, on Wendover Street.
Investigators recovered three containers with marijuana inside, three marijuana cigarettes and equipment meant for growing marijuana.
Dockery is currently listed as the Deputy City Manager on the City of Wichita Falls website. An official release from the City of Wichita Falls says Dockery resigned from his position effective immediately.
According to a search and arrest warrant obtained by News Channel Six, a confidential informant told district attorney’s office investigators that Dockery was growing marijuana inside his home on Wendover Street. The informant was worried that Dockery would not be prosecuted because of his high ranking position within the City of Wichita Falls.
An investigation began in April. Investigators searched Dockery’s trash bin on at least six occasions, recovering marijuana residue, seeds or leaves five times over the course of the investigation.
Dockery has not been arrested as of Friday afternoon and it is not clear if criminal charges have been filed at this time.
