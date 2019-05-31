Streets division to focus more on roads

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Some changes are in store for some city of Lawton departments after the council passed the 2019 – 2020 budget Thursday night. It will include changes to the streets division because they’re going to see a shift in what they’re supposed to do and have some tasks taken off their plate.
City of Lawton employees who work in the Streets Division are about to focus more on roads and less on utility cuts. Street and Traffic supervisor, Cliff Haggenmiller, said cuts are made to sidewalks and driveways when there's a leak in a water line, or something similar, and workers need to get to the line needing repairs.
"It will be a dramatic change for the guys in responsibilities at this division," he said. "Last year, we typically do about 86% of our concrete repairs as our as utility cut repairs. So, as you can imagine, we can shift all those duties now to the actual street repairs."
"That should give our street department more time to the basic things that they should be doing, which is striping, painting, road repairs, pothole repair, things like that," City Manager Michael Cleghorn said.
The field utility department will take over the utility cut responsibilities. The streets department budget will essentially stay the same which gives them more money to do repairs this year while the utility department is getting nearly half a million dollars added to their budget.
Cleghorn hopes this speeds up the process in getting areas where utility cuts were needed repaired.
"It should decrease the amount of time for repairs from months and a year in a lot of cases, down to 30 days or less," he said. "Our goal is to get to 30 days for those utility cut repairs and allow us to do that by focusing and refocusing those duties."
People who live in Lawton should be able to see a difference once this goes into effect.
"Well, they're going to see more repairs," Haggenmiller said. "In the past, we might've been repairing driveways or sidewalks for utility cut repairs, now, we'll be doing actual street repairs. So, I think everyone through this town will see repairs happen a lot quicker and we'll be able to get a little bit more proactive with our repairs as well."
While they’ll be spending more time focusing on roads, Haggenmiller said it’s going to take some time as and he asks for patience. These changes will begin after the budget goes into effect on July 1st.
