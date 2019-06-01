Brigadier General Mcintire retires

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Brigadier General Randall Mcintire was celebrated at his retirement ceremony Friday on Fort Sill.
He began his military experience in 1988 after he graduated from Western Illinois University with a bachelor of science degree.
Brigadier General McIntire says he will be staying in the Lawton/Fort Sill area after retirement.
“It’s been a privilege to be a soldier. I never would have thought in my wildest dreams that it would have gone as long as it did and I would have the opportunities that I did, but if I had to go back and do it all again, I would be a soldier and I’d marry the same woman," says McIntire.
McIntire is the outgoing Air and Missile Defense Cross-Functional Team director.
Prior to his current position, he served as the Air Defense Artillery School Commandant and the Chief of the Air Defense Artillery.
