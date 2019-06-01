First Alert 7 Forecast: storms likely tonight with additional rounds over the next several days

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’ll see several rounds of storms into next week. Additional heavy rain is possible.
Scattered storms this evening will gradually weaken after sunset. However, we may see another round move in after midnight from the west and last through tomorrow morning. A few storms may contain quarter size hail and winds to 60 mph. Temperatures in the 70s to near 80 this evening then falling into the upper 60s by morning.
Mostly to partly cloudy tomorrow with scattered showers & storms in the morning. The afternoon should be mostly dry with highs in the mid 80s. Tomorrow night, a round of storms may move in from the west and last into Monday morning. Additional storms are possible late Monday into Tuesday morning. Again, the threat will be mostly for hail, high winds, and heavy rain. Highs in the upper 80s Monday & Tuesday.
A more organized weather system will roll through Wednesday into Thursday, bringing widespread storms and some could be severe. Highs in the mid 80s Wednesday & Thursday. We should dry out and heat up from next Friday into next weekend.
