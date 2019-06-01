LPS announces resignation of Assistant Superintendent

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools has announced on their Facebook Page that Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jamie Polk is resigning.
Dr. Polk has been with LPS for twenty five years.
The LPS Board President said that Dr. Polk has accepted a position as the assistant superintendent of Elementary Education for OKC Public Schools.
Polk's position along with positions left by Dr. Tom Deighan and Assistant Superintendent Barbara Ellis will have to be filled this summer.
The board will accept Polk’s resignation at its meeting June 3rd.
