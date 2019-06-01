LPS Foundation hosts Night to Ignite the Future

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Some Lawton teachers will now have the chance to apply for grants made possible through Friday’s “Night to Ignite the Future fundraiser” hosted by the Lawton Public Schools Foundation.
The Lawton Public School Foundation is a non-profit organization, and their sole purpose is to put money in teachers hands.
“We don’t fund salaries, we don’t fund buildings or capitol improvements. What we do is take the burden off the teacher who wants to try a new project, or try a new lesson plan,” said LPSF Board Member Brian Henry.
One Edison elementary teacher presented a speech sharing her own LPSF grant story, that she says changed the lives of all her students.
“At the beginning of the year, I did some basic assessments and realized that my class was behind in reading, and I knew I needed all the help I could get,” said Sunny Ledford, a teacher at Edison Elem.
She teaches 25 students every day, and said she knew she wasn’t going to be able to help them the way she wanted to on her own.
“I started researching something to help me and I found freckle, a computer program. The LPS grant foundation was able to fund my grant and help me in more ways then they will ever know,” said Ledford.
She said it didn’t take long for her to see major improvements in her students.
“Basically it encompasses phonics and reading comprehension, and it’s individualized for every student in my class. Each student grew at least one reading level, and some even grew two reading levels, which is great progress,” said Ledford.
The foundation works year round to collect donations and find new members to give back, and Henry said the community support not tonight, but every year is incredible.
“They are willing to sponsor these events, buy tickets, buy some of the door prize events we have going on tonight, because they knew it all goes back to the teachers in the form of grants. But I think even a bigger, morale boost is that 500 people are going to show up, and support teachers in the Lawton community," said Henry.
Brian Henry wasn’t just an organizer for the event tonight, he also earned the Crystal Pillar of Excellence award for his 13 years on the board.
Everyone in attendance had the chance to donate money in hopes of winning prizes, like court side seats to a thunder game and gift cards to businesses all across Lawton.
