Stephens County Genealogy Library offers new equipment

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -If you have memories you want to hold on to forever, you are now able to do that at The Stephens County Genealogy Library.
The Stephens County Genealogy Library hosted a grand opening of it’s remodeled facility and new equipment.
A Memory Lab was recently added so that people can transfer items such as film reels, VHS, record albums, slides, and photographs into a digital format.
Library Director, Jan Cole said the Memory Lab was made possible by two grants. Cole said the outcome of having this equipment is great.
“The Department of Libraries said that we’re the only ones in Oklahoma that they know of that have all this equipment, and that they were jealous. “It’s brought people in from all across the United Sates, they’ll come to Duncan and see what we have, do research on their family tree,” said Cole.
President of the Stephens County Genealogical Society, Judy Irey said they offer in depth information related to family.
“We have records from our county, we have from our state, and from all over the United Sates, a little bit of international, but not much. Most of the books and things were donated by members and they have stayed here and let us use their books, so it helps us to keep what people are interested in this area because they brought those things in to the library," said Irey.
Anthony Sykes said he plans to use the new equipment in the near future.
“This facility is really great. They have really done a wonderful job here, to find out where maybe you went to school at, or maybe where family relatives went to school at, or maybe where your ancestors lived at," said Sykes.
Irey said she encourages everyone to come in and see what The Stephens County Genealogy Library has to offer.
“I want them to come in and enjoy the collection that we have, enjoy meeting our librarians, and our staff members here, and find out about their family, it’s a very very interesting hobby. If you like puzzles, you’ll like genealogy, that’s what I always tell people," said Irey.
Use of the equipment is free, but people are asked to bring their own storage device such as a flash drive, or CD ROM.
For more information you can visit the Stephens County Genealogical Society Library Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.