Thousands of invasive plants removed from Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE, Okla. (TNN) - Volunteers and Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge employees were busy Saturday afternoon cleaning up the refuge by removing invasive plants.
The annual invasive plant round-up is just one of many volunteer-based projects at the refuge.
Wildlife biologist, Dan McDonald, said having the volunteers is a tremendous help.
The group removed four type of plants: common mullein, musk thistle, yellowspine thistle, and eastern red cedar.
The cleanup had quite the payoff, as thousands of the invasive plants and their seeds were removed from the refuge.
“For us to be able to do that on the refuge in just a few hours is pretty significant, because it would take us, or other groups, a lot longer to get that many weeds removed from the refuge. So, it’s a pretty big deal," said McDonald. "We depend a lot on volunteers to help us do these kinds of projects. So, without their help, we wouldn’t be able to do this.”
McDonald said it is important that the invasive plants are cleared out because most of them are not native to the refuge, and typically, non-native plants are really aggressive growers... often displacing the native plants.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.