Two arrested for Tuesday night shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police say two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Tuesday night.
That happened outside an apartment complex near 11th and Northwest Lincoln Avenue, and one woman was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.
Lawton police say two people have been taken into custody, and no charges have been filed at this time.
Their identities have not been released.
As always, you can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.