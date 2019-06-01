Veteran celebrates 102nd Birthday at Lawton-Fort Sill Veteran’s Center

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A big celebration at the Lawton Fort Sill Veteran’s Center as the oldest veteran there celebrated his 102nd birthday!
Arthur Daily was born in 1917 and Friday, enjoyed cake and ice cream surrounded by his friends and family.
Daily served in the army for 23 years and retired in 1966
We spoke with Daily’s grandson Frederick Erricson about the milestone his grandpa achieved.
“For 102, he don’t hear or see that well, but we said that before. He can still understand everything. The things that he’s seen and done, we’re proud to still have him with us. I hope we have many many more,” said Erricson.
Erricson said he’ll always remember his grandpa as being a good man... still trying to take care of his family, even from the veteran’s center.
