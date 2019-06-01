Warrant issued for escapes Comanche County inmate

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Authorities in Comanche County have issued a warrant for an inmate who escaped from custody.
According to an affidavit, 19-year-old Quinshawn Williams went missing last week while doing work as a part of the Prisoner Public Works Program.
Security at the facility he was working at locked down the area and searched it twice, but could not find him.
Williams is described as 6′4″, and was bald at the time of his escape.
He was convicted last year for robbery and attempting to elude police, after he led officers on a chase in Oklahoma City. He was to serve three years at the Lawton Community Corrections Center.
