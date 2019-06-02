Chamber on the Move showcases family-friendly activities and local businesses

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton community got outside and enjoyed the beautiful weather Saturday afternoon at the first ever Chamber on the Move.
The event is an extension of Ware on C as a community block party, located at parking lots around Lawton. Saturday’s was set at Ace Hardware on the west side of town. People were able to enjoy food trucks, games, and live entertainment.
The goal of the event is to showcase the many family-friendly activities and local businesses that Lawton has to offer.
“We’ve got all of our vendors here working with our brick and mortar stores and we’re offering an opportunity for folks to come out and just have some fun, shop, get to know who’s here within the community and network," said Brenda Spencer-Ragland, president and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. “Just have some fun.”
Spencer-Ragland said the chamber has plans to do this event several more times this year at locations like Cache Road, 2nd Street, and 82nd Street. The chamber’s next event, Ware on C, will be this Thursday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 4th and C.
