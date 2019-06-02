Duncan teen hospitalized after rollover accident

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan teen is recovering in the hospital following a rollover accident early Saturday morning in Stephens County.
It happened just before two o’clock on Old Highway 7, roughly six miles west of Velma. According to a report released by OHP, a 19-year-old was driving a pickup truck at an unsafe speed when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over into a fence.
An ambulance transported the driver to Duncan Regional Hospital where he was admitted.
The investigating trooper noted that the driver’s condition is under investigation.
