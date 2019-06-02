Family reunites at Oklahoma free fishing days

LAKE ELLSWORTH (TNN) - People were able to fish without state licenses this weekend in Oklahoma, and several people across the state, including those in southwest Oklahoma, took advantage of the opportunity.
Fishing lines could be seen all around Lake Ellsworth Sunday afternoon. Families and friends gathering around the water hoping to catch big fish.
For one group, Sunday’s fishing expedition also acted as a family reunion.
“We’re here visiting from St. Louis, visiting my dad and extended family from St. Louis," said Xavier Gardner. "We came into town just to visit for a little bit, knew that we wanted to go fishing while we were here. We’re ecstatic to find out that fishing was free this weekend.”
Xavier and her family were hoping to have fun and catch dinner.
“My dad already had some fish available for us and my husband, the chef, cooked that up for the family last night," said Xavier. "We enjoyed that and wanted to come out and see what we could catch for dinner tonight.”
Gardner’s husband, Troy, said Sunday’s fishing was not a serious event.
“It’s just for sport for us," said Troy Gardner. "You know, sometimes you got to provide for the family... God said, you know, teach a man how to fish and he can feed an army, so... No, I’m just kidding!”
“Complete amateurs," said Xavier. "Complete amateurs just out here having fun. My dad fishes quite a bit with his family that’s here, but I can’t tell you the last time I fished. Probably the last time I fished was as a girl scout. So, it’s been a few years.”
Within minutes of Troy putting a line in the water, he already caught a fish.
Troy said he enjoyed the blue skies while out at Lake Ellsworth, and he hopes it sticks around.
“Just this beautiful weather just keep being where it is and no tornadoes and storms coming in before we get back home,” said Troy.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.