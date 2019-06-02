LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! There are showers and thunderstorms ongoing through southern Texoma, which should clear out by 11a.m.. There is a chance a few isolated storms could develop later this afternoon primarily south of the Red River. There is a marginal risk that a few of those could be on the strong to severe side for wind and hail. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. We will catch a break from the rain later this evening, but then more rain and storm chances return during the early morning hours Monday. Those showers and storms will be widespread throughout Texoma. There is a low severe potential, but a few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies.