Little Free Libraries in Duncan encourage reading

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -If you live in Stephens County you probably have noticed multiple Little Free Libraries put up around town to spread the love for reading.
In 2014 The Duncan Public Library was a part of a project that aims to provide library access to people in rural areas.
They received a grant and used this to put up four Little Free Libraries around town which encourage people to take a book and leave book.
Library Director, Jan Cole said it’s been exciting to see the community get involved with this.
“They weren’t real sure when I said that’s what I would like to do for a project because it was kind of out of the box, but the way it has grown in our community and taken hold and just kept growing and thriving, I think it proved that it was a good program," said Cole.
Cole said there are now over 10 Little Free Libraries put up thanks to the community. She said they have volunteers that will maintenance them and put more books inside.
One being her husband Clay Cole who checks on the libraries from time to time.
“I like to see them used. It’s gratifying when you go and refill the boxes that hey, these are different books than we had in here before, and that means people are using it and enjoying it, and that’s a fulfilling aspect of what I do,” said Cole.
Cole encourages anyone with books they’d like to donate to put them in the Little Free Libraries. You can find a full list of locations on the Duncan Public Library’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.