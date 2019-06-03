Bret Splawn murder trial starts in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man accused of murder is standing trial this week at the Comanche County Courthouse.
Bret Splawn is accused of shooting and killing Donald Miller at a home near 21st and Northwest Lincoln back in October of 2017. According to police, Splawn said he accidentally shot Miller when a gun he was cleaning went off. But police say the story Splawn told them does not match what the evidence at the scene of the crime shows.
Attorneys for both sides spent the day selecting a jury for the trial, which is expected to continue Tuesday.
