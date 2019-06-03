‘Drug drop’ intercepted outside Oklahoma correctional facility

McALESTER, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says they intercepted a “drug drop” outside of the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester on Sunday.
According to the ODOC, a correctional officer watched as a pickup drove into the parking lot at the Probation and Parole Office next the the correctional center. The truck then turned around and left the area. The officer then went to the parking lot and found a bag containing marijuana, 50 grams of black tar heroin, over 50 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of an unknown yellow wax substance, tobacco products and over a dozen cell phones.
“The Department of Corrections is at war with drug dealers both inside and outside the wire. Kudos to the officer who followed his instincts and found the bag,” ODOC Director Joe M. Allbaugh says.
ODOC’s Security Threats Intelligence Office is investigating the matter.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.