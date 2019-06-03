‘Drug drop’ intercepted outside Oklahoma correctional facility

According to the ODOC, a correctional officer watched as a pickup drove into the parking lot at the Probation and Parole Office next the the correctional center. The truck then turned around and left the area. The officer then went to the parking lot and found a bag containing marijuana, 50 grams of black tar heroin, over 50 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of an unknown yellow wax substance, tobacco products and over a dozen cell phones.