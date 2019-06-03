First Alert 7 Forecast: an unsettled pattern until the end of the week when Summer-like weather develops

Mostly cloudy tomorrow with a chance of storms in the morning and again by the evening. A few storms may have small hail and gusty winds. Highs tomorrow in the mid 80s with south winds 10-20 mph. Another overnight round of storms may impact parts of Texoma late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Additional scattered storms are likely Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday. The severe threat is low but flooding may become an issue in certain spots. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid 80s.