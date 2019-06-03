First Alert 7 Forecast: an unsettled pattern until the end of the week when Summer-like weather develops

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Several more storm chances are on the way before we get a break at the end of the week.
For the rest of this evening, clouds are limited how warm we get, which will limit redevelopment of storms. Most of us should be dry through midnight with temperatures falling into the upper 70s by 9PM. Late tonight, there is a chance of a round of storms moving in from the west, similar to this past morning. Lows near 70.
Mostly cloudy tomorrow with a chance of storms in the morning and again by the evening. A few storms may have small hail and gusty winds. Highs tomorrow in the mid 80s with south winds 10-20 mph. Another overnight round of storms may impact parts of Texoma late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Additional scattered storms are likely Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday. The severe threat is low but flooding may become an issue in certain spots. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid 80s.
By Friday into the weekend, a ridge will build in, will will lead to a couple of dry and hot days. Increasing sunshine on Friday with highs in the upper 80s. We may soar into the 90s this weekend.
