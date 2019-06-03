LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -We are tracking a few showers and storms moving through Texoma this morning. They should clear out by 9-10AM and then dry weather is expected for the better part of the afternoon. A few isolated storms look to develop later today in eastern Texoma, but will then clear by late evening. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s.
Scattered storm chances return during the overnight hours into Tuesday morning. Counties in northwestern Texoma and along the Red River have better chances of receiving overnight rain and storms. Tomorrow afternoon we will see more dry weather under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures for your Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to possibly 90.
More rain and storms are expected to move in Wednesday for most places throughout Texoma. We aren’t tracking any severe threat associated with those storms, but flooding will continue to be a big risk that we keep an eye on. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid 80s. Thursday afternoon and evening showers and storms will develop again and impact Texoma. We could see a few lingering showers into early Friday morning, but dry weather is on the way for Friday afternoon. High temperatures Friday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Saturday and Sunday both look to be sunny and hot with temperatures across the board into the lower 90s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.