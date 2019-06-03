More rain and storms are expected to move in Wednesday for most places throughout Texoma. We aren’t tracking any severe threat associated with those storms, but flooding will continue to be a big risk that we keep an eye on. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid 80s. Thursday afternoon and evening showers and storms will develop again and impact Texoma. We could see a few lingering showers into early Friday morning, but dry weather is on the way for Friday afternoon. High temperatures Friday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.