Girl, 5, hospitalized with skull fracture after being hit by glass bottle thrown from SUV

CORONA, Calif. (KTLA/CNN) - Investigators in California are searching for a person who reportedly threw a glass bottle from a moving SUV, seriously injuring a 5-year-old girl.
Karla Zosayas, 5, and her older siblings were headed home from school on a Corona, Calif., sidewalk Friday afternoon when an SUV passed by. A glass bottle was thrown from within the vehicle and hit Karla in the head.
"I just remember looking down and seeing my little sister on the ground," said Karla’s sister, Maria Zosayas.
The SUV did not stop moving, Karla’s siblings say.
“For my family, everyone’s scared and angry because whoever did this was obviously heartless. They didn’t care,” Maria Zosayas said.
Karla’s family says she suffered a skull and collarbone fracture. She is being treated in the intensive care unit at a children’s hospital.
On Saturday, doctors worked to relieve pressure in her skull caused by a brain bleed.
“I feel really bad for her because she’s such a young age and she has to be suffering through this, and she doesn’t really know what’s happening fully,” Maria Zosayas said.
Police described the SUV as silver or gray, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe. It had collision damage on the driver’s side front corner and was fitted with dark six- or eight-spoke wheels.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Corona Police.
