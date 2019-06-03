Lawton Police share summer safety tips

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - School is out for summer, which means you may see a few more children out and about enjoying the break. But the Lawton Police Department is reminding the community of some things to lookout for.
“Kids are out and moving around," said Sergeant Timothy Jenkins, with Lawton Police. “During summertime, we see a lot of kids on bicycles and walking the neighborhoods to get where they’re going. Be sure you’re looking around and watching out for them, and when they’re on their bicycles.”
Kids also have to be aware of what they’re doing, especially when it comes being out in the heat of the summer.
“If you’re going somewhere a long distance, you’re traveling, hydrate and wear proper clothing,” said Sgt. Jenkins. “If you’re going to be out past night, don’t leave in something dark. Be sure to wear the proper attire that suits what you’re doing and how long you’re doing it.”
For a cool place to go hang out, the Patterson Center has you covered. Beginning next week, they’ll hold everything from art & writing classes to exploration camps, and summer feeding programs.
“We need to bring these programs here because our kids need something to do during the summer,” said Yolanda Allen, the Patterson’s Center Activities Coordinator. "I don’t want them inside all day, playing video games. I want them to come out and enjoy these programs, they are free and fun.”
The Patterson Center closes at 7 p.m., plenty of time for kids to get back home before the city’s curfew, which is midnight.
“It’s to keep our kids safe," said Sgt. Jenkins. "After midnight, there are bars open, people out, drunk drivers. If we have our kids in the house, that’s one less thing we have to worry about.”
Sergeant Jenkins says if you see any kids walking around past curfew, call the police station to have it checked out.
Other tips to stay safe this summer include:
- Travel in groups
- Plan a route before you leave
- Let someone know where you’re going
- No drinking unless you’re 21
- No smoking unless you’re 18
- If you’re leaving your children at home, make sure they have an emergency plan
- Make sure they are mentally stable enough to stay home alone
- Don’t leave your kids in the car
To learn more about what the Patterson Center is offering this summer, call 580-581-3485.
