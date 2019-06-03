Mosquitoes flourishing with recent SWOK weather

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If you feel like mosquitoes have been worse than normal recently, you’re not alone.
Thanks to the weather we’ve had recently, the insects have been a nuisance for everyone across southwest Oklahoma. It’s no secret we have seen a bunch of rain recently but often those big rain storms have been followed by a few days of dry, warm weather. Unfortunately, that creates the perfect weather for mosquitoes to breed in the standing water left behind.
Mosquitoes don’t necessarily like the rain, rather the water that’s left behind around people’s homes.
"They just kind of go into overdrive. They’ve got that water source, it’s where they breed. It’s important to get rid of that if you can. If you’ve got standing water in overturned trash can lids and kitty pools you’ve got, dump that out if you can,” said Pest Control Technician Stephen Eppes with Environmental Pest Control.
That’s particularly important as we go further into the summer and mosquitoes potentially carrying diseases become more prevalent. Two mosquitoes in Oklahoma County have already been confirmed to be carrying the West Nile Virus.
"The West Nile Virus is a virus that is carried by mosquitoes and it’s spread to humans by biting the human. It can’t be spread from person to person but it is spread from the mosquito to the human,” said Comanche County District Nursing Manager Rena Evans.
Evans said symptoms of West Nile Virus are similar to that of the flu. But, fortunately, right now you shouldn’t have to worry about it.
"The ones we’re seeing from excessive flooding are kind of a nuisance mosquito and they generally are not carriers of West Nile. I know with all the water around people are concerned. Generally, the mosquito we’re most concerned about is later in the summer when it’s really, really hot and there’s more of a drought,” Evans said.
But what should we do about those pesky nuisance mosquitoes?
"We recommend the use of repellents, EPA approved repellents, especially those containing deet when you’re outside in outdoor activities. And avoiding those peak times of mosquito activity, early mornings and late evenings,” said Public Health Specialist Brady Roach.
