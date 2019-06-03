Storm damage delays opening of Altus pool

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The outdoor pool in Altus opened Monday after storm damage pushed back the opening date a week. The indoor pool is still closed because of the damage it caused to the roof. It’s been temporarily fixed but has to be checked before they can open it.
Michael Shive, the Recreation Supervisor for the City of Altus, said lifeguards spent hours cleaning up the pool and the area around it. The storm blew over a tree, destroyed multiple chairs and a light pole and blew tree limbs all over the place.
"We called those lifeguards in, who are always ready to work, and they just get in here and get their hands wet and dirty and get it cleaned up," Shive said.
"We had to get several things out of the pool,” lifeguard Kinsley Moore said. “It was pretty dangerous, so we couldn't open for a week, and it was pretty devastating because this is our job and it got pushed back a week. So, we lost quite a bit of money from that."
Not only did it change plans for the lifeguards, but also for kids.
"School is out for summer, and the kids are ready,” Shive said. “It warms up, it gets hot around here, and they're ready to get into the pool to cool off."
Swimming lessons were supposed to start Monday, but because the indoor pool is closed, it's been pushed back a week. Moore said she grew up going to the pool, so it was hard for her to see the damage, but she is happy that it's up and running again.
"We're really excited,” Moore said. “We've been working really hard. We've been practicing our saves, and we're ready. We're excited."
They hope to have the indoor pool open by the beginning of next week.
