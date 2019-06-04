Cache Police Department reminding citizens of no parking signs after traffic congestion

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - The Cache Police Department is reminding citizens to be aware of the no parking signs in the 100 Block of West G Avenue.
The police department has gotten numerous complaints about congestion during practice and games for baseball teams.
Parking is not allowed on either side of the road in that area.
They're asking people to use the large parking lot on the east side of the high school gym.
Violators will be asked to move their vehicles and could receive a citation.
