Campers experience science-based learning at summer camp

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - Summer is here and so are camps for kids! One kicked off on Monday at the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center.
This is the second year the aquarium has hosted the summer camp, and employees said several of the kids are returning campers.
The week-long camp provides interactive activities and science-based learning.
Monday was all about exploration. The campers were put into teams and made their own compasses, as well as played an interactive game that got their blood pumping.
“We try to do things that can only be done here at the aquarium," said Colleen Edwards, director of education at the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center. "You know, expose them to animals, expose them to nature and natural science, and just really try to foster a curiosity, get them off those screens, get them out in nature getting dirty, having fun, and yeah, we always have a great time.”
The aquarium will host one more camp this summer. Those dates are July 8-12, and it will be the same curriculum as the camp that is currently going on.
There are only two spots remaining, so now is the time to get signed up. You can do so by visiting their website at mpmns.org.
