Detectives testify in Bret Splawn murder trial

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The man police say shot and killed by Bret Splawn was actually his wife's great uncle.
Bret Splawn is currently standing trial for the 2017 killing of Donald Miller. Tuesday marked the first day of testimony in the trial and was full of nothing but testimony from officers with the Lawton Police Department. Those officers walked through evidence that prosecutors believe shows Donald Miller's death was not an accident like Splawn claims.
Attorneys for both sides agree that in October of 2017, Bret Splawn shot and killed Donald Miller, but what they disagree on is how it happened.
Tuesday, jurors heard the initial 911 call Splawn made where he said he accidentally shot and killed Miller while cleaning a gun for him. Jurors also heard from detectives who do not believe that story to be the truth.
Officers testified today that Splawn claimed to be cleaning a .380 caliber handgun when it went off, with the bullet hitting Miller in the head. A handgun matching that caliber was found at the home but shell casings matching a different gun, a .45 caliber handgun, were the only ones found at the scene, near Miller's body.
In addition, a .45 caliber handgun was found hidden behind a book shelf in the home. Detectives testified that that gun had what appeared to be blood on the handle.
Detective Fernando Diaz with LPD also testified that he does not believe Splawn was cleaning his gun. He said that's because there was a gun cleaning kit at the house that he believes was unused. In cross examination, Diaz said it is possible Splawn had used a different cleaning kit that they had not found while searching his home.
He said initially, they were investigating this as an accidental shooting, meaning Splawn had a right to privacy. Because of that, Diaz said they did not diligently search through drawers and cabinets in the home. The final witness of the day was the lead detective on the case. Jurors began watching the entire interview between the detective and Splawn. But they did not finish that video before the end of the day, so they will finish that first thing Wednesday morning.
