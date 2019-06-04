Detectives testify in Bret Splawn murder trial

He said initially, they were investigating this as an accidental shooting, meaning Splawn had a right to privacy. Because of that, Diaz said they did not diligently search through drawers and cabinets in the home. The final witness of the day was the lead detective on the case. Jurors began watching the entire interview between the detective and Splawn. But they did not finish that video before the end of the day, so they will finish that first thing Wednesday morning.