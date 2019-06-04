First Alert 7 Forecast: scattered storms likely tomorrow & Thursday then clearing out for the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A slow-moving storm system will clear out by Friday, giving us a hot and sunny weekend.
Partly to mostly cloudy this evening with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Temperatures in the upper 70s by 9PM with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered storms are possible tomorrow morning and again by late in the afternoon and into the evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Storms may produce heavy rain. Tomorrow night, scattered storms are possible and this chance will continue into Thursday. The severe threat will stay low but heavy rain may cause flooding. Highs in the mid 80s Thursday as well.
By Friday, the storm system will push east and sunshine should increase as the day goes on. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. South winds and sunshine for the weekend will lead to hot temperatures. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s. A cool front is expected to move through later Sunday, bringing a chance of a shower and storm. Behind the front, highs will drop into the 80s next Monday and Tuesday. We should stay dry to start early next week before storm chances return.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
