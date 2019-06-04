First Alert 7 Forecast: scattered storms likely tomorrow & Thursday then clearing out for the weekend

Partly to mostly cloudy this evening with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Temperatures in the upper 70s by 9PM with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered storms are possible tomorrow morning and again by late in the afternoon and into the evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Storms may produce heavy rain. Tomorrow night, scattered storms are possible and this chance will continue into Thursday. The severe threat will stay low but heavy rain may cause flooding. Highs in the mid 80s Thursday as well.