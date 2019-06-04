LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! More showers and storms are moving through portions of the viewing area bringing some heavy downpours, small hail, and gusty winds. These showers and storms will stick with us through 9-10AM. After those clear we will see a little sunshine return for mid day. Later this afternoon a few isolated showers and storms are possible primarily for central and eastern Texoma. It is likely most will stay dry as chances remain low. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s with a few lower 90s mixed in.
During the overnight hours better chances for scattered showers and storms return. These will stick with us through the overnight hours on Wednesday. Tomorrow expect, off and on, showers and storms throughout the day. This trend will continue into Thursday where widespread rain chances become more likely. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid 80s.
Friday during the early morning hours a few showers may be lingering in our eastern Texoma counties. Those should clear before your Friday morning commute and then sunshine will be on the way for the afternoon hours. Highs Friday will be in the upper 80s.
Saturday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 90s. Similar weather will continue into Sunday, but a few late evening rain chances are in the mix. Monday looks dry for now with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 80s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
