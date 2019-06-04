LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! More showers and storms are moving through portions of the viewing area bringing some heavy downpours, small hail, and gusty winds. These showers and storms will stick with us through 9-10AM. After those clear we will see a little sunshine return for mid day. Later this afternoon a few isolated showers and storms are possible primarily for central and eastern Texoma. It is likely most will stay dry as chances remain low. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s with a few lower 90s mixed in.