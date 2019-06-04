Grenade found in Duncan home

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office was performing a search warrant this afternoon when they discovered a hand grenade inside a Duncan home.
Stephens County Sheriff, Wayne McKinney, said they were at the scene at 2:30 p.m. searching the home on the 1300 block of Cypress for drugs and weapons when they found the grenade.
They then stopped their search and evacuated houses in the immediate area.
“We notified the bomb squad at Fort Sill who arrived at the scene and said that the grenade was marked as high explosive with the markings of it, however, it was not charged," said Sheriff McKinney. "So, we’re lucky that it wasn’t a live grenade, but we wanted to air on the side of safety.”
After the grenade was declared inactive, and the area as safe, residents were allowed to return to their homes.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.