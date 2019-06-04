Highway 287 partially closed near Henrietta

HENRIETTA, Texas. (TNN) - Roadway flooding is causing major traffic issues near Henrietta.
TXDOT says Highway 287 northbound and southbound near Spur 510 have been reduced to one lane due to the roadway being partially flooded. They say they were expecting some issues, but recent rain pushed the timeline up.
Officials say it is very possible the flooding could get worse and could cause the entire highway to be shutdown on Tuesday night or on Wednesday.
If the roadway is eventually closed, it will cause a major detour in the area.
We will keep you updated as we learn more.
