Jury selection begins for trial of man accused of shooting Geo correctional officer

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Jury selection started Monday in Comanche County for the trial of a man accused of shooting a Geo correctional officer.
Michael Ishman is charged with conspiracy and shooting with the intent to kill.
He was previously convicted for the 2016 murder of a Lawton man, for which he is serving three life sentences.
An alleged co-conspirator who pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact was given a ten year suspended sentence and ordered to testify against Ishman in this trial.
