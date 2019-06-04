LPS Board of Education approves major staff changes

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - During the 5 hour school board meeting Monday night, The board named Dr. Tom Thomas as the Interim Superintendent, replacing Dr. Tom Deighan.
They also voted to approve the resignation of Dr. Jamie Polk.
Before the board broke off into executive session, Dr. Deighan said it was an honor to work with Dr. Polk.
Dr. Polk will now work as the asst superintendent of elem education for OKCPS, a district undergoing major changes, including the closing of 14 elementary schools.
“Its a hard concept for any neighborhood school to close. We have done the exact same thing as far as closing elementary schools. What I hope to do is bring my experience here from LPS and help that transition," said Dr. Polk.
OKCPS said this change will save the district more than 4 million dollars, and will hopefully lower class sizes.
Because LPS went through a similar situation, Polk said seeing the impact will take some time just like it did in Lawton.
“Once those students have been reassigned, then you have the chance to look and see in regard to class size. You have to reassign staff, you have more staff that then can actually help, and that’s where the reduction in class sizes comes from," said Dr. Polk.
Dr. Thomas will begin his term July 1st.
