Neighbors come together to clean vacant house in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A half days work resulted in a tidy yard and a new friendship. Over the weekend, two Lawton couples came together to clean a vacant home down the street. It started with some inspiration from City Council.
“I was at the city council meeting on Tuesday and Councilwoman Hankins said we should be good neighbors and help out," said Susan Thompson. "We wanted to do something for a while and that was the final push and we thought, ‘ya now, we ought to just go ahead and do this.’”
Larry and Susan Thompson found the perfect opportunity at a vacant home on the west side of Lawton a few doors down from where they live.
“The grass covered the sidewalk, there were some weeds that were pretty tall and the back was grown up," said Thompson.
After seeing what the Thompson’s were doing, a couple next door offered to help. Gregory and Nina Henry and the Thompson’s finished cleaning up the yard in about five hours. But perhaps even more special than some hard work, was a new friendship.
“The guys are from the same place so they’re talking football," Thompson said. "I’m sure there will be some football in there.”
Lawton Mayor Stan Booker took notice of their efforts, and encourages other residents to consider helping out someone down the street.
“There was a time when neighbors helped neighbors all the time," said Mayor Booker. "This is a great example of good citizenship in our city.”
Thompson says they plan to maintain the yard during the summer, taking turns with the the Henry’s.
