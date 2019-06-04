New City of Lawton budget provides money for rolling stock purchases

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton is getting some new equipment this coming budget year. The 2019 to 2020 budget that was approved last week provided money to buy some different things for the city’s rolling stock.
They classify rolling stock as anything that has wheels. The money for it comes from a fee that’s placed on utility bills. City staff go though a process to decide what needs to be replaced.
“The oldest piece of equipment would be at the top of the list and it’s not necessarily the oldest. It’s a combination of repairs. We look at all those things as we evaluate that program and then we determine what we can afford, which is usually about two and a half million dollars, and we purchase as many pieces of equipment that we can to keep the city, the maintenance cost down for those pieces of equipment," says Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn.
The city normally has around 2.5 million dollars to spend, but because of some money from a previous year, they have around 3.9 million dollars this year.
Some of the things they plan on buying are fire trucks, a street sweeper and two trash compactors.
The budget goes into effect on July 1st.
