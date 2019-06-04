Students try out careers at camp

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Recently graduated Lawton Public School fifth graders are getting to test out careers this week at summer camp.
The camp is put on by Open Doors, an organization that serves as a college preparation program for LPS middle and high school students.
This week they are hosting a career exploration camp that gives an inside look into four different career fields... including medical, sports and exercise science, computer science and engineering, and journalism and media.
Monday, students visited Cameron University’s television studio, where they learned about production.
“The key for this program and future camps is career diversity to really expose the students to the different careers that are out there,” said Shamika Verdejo, assistant director at Open Doors.
Open Doors will have more camps this summer for grades 7th through 11th, a two day workshop for incoming seniors, and and a college preparation workshop for recent high school graduates.
The camps are grant funded and free to students.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.