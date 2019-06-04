Testimony begins in trial man accused of shooting GEO officer

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The trial for a man accused of shooting a GEO correctional officer in 2016 finished for the day a little after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, but not before a full day of testimony in the courtroom. Michael Ishman is on trial for conspiracy and shooting with the intent to kill. They’re set to start back 9 a.m. Wednesday with more testimony.
On Tuesday, the 12 member jury heard from the victim, a detective with the Lawton Police Department and a woman who pled guilty and spent time behind bars after being convicted with accessory after the fact. The woman said she drove Michael Ishman to the area where the shooting happened.
She testified that they left the area and Ishman later came to her apartment where she heard second hand what happened though a phone call. She told the jury that he told someone on the phone that he watched the officer leave the house, walk to her car, and start to drive away when he fired multiple shots at her. She said Ishman said he shot five times.
The woman on stand said she then went to the Dallas area with him where she bought him a plane ticket to Tulsa.
The detective on stand with LPD told the defense the department found a hoodie and a gun hidden in a bush at a nearby apartment complex shortly after the shooting. The defense spent the majority of the afternoon cross examining the woman.
The state plans on calling more people to the stand Wednesday.
