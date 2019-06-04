WFPD: Second arrest made in aggravated robbery, shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has made a second arrest in an aggravated robbery which ended with one person being shot in May.
According to the WFPD, a warrant was served to Meredith Lopez, 25, on Monday. Lopez was already in custody on an unrelated drug charge when she was served the robbery warrant.
On May 16, police were called to the Tealwood Apartments after receiving reports of shots being fired. When they arrived they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Later in the day while investigating the shooting police arrested Khiry Taylor, 20, on an unrelated drug possession charge.
Detectives say they were able to develop enough probable cause to serve Taylor with an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery while he was in jail on the possession charge.
