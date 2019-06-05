Cache addiction program combating opioid epidemic

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - There has been a spike in heroin deaths in Oklahoma. Over the past week, officials say seven people have overdosed on the drug.
Employees at Sonrise Adult & Teen Challenge said that the opioid epidemic is a nationwide problem, with 130 people dying every day. But they say it is also a major problem in Oklahoma, with over 80% of their clients having used opiates.
“Years ago, the big problem was methamphetamine. There was a methamphetamine epidemic," said Loren Shreffler, executive director at Sonrise Adult & Teen Challenge. "Right now, the problem is opiates, and we are seeing more and more men coming to our program with opioid dependency.”
Nearly all of the staff members at Sonrise are graduates of the program, and they now help others overcome addiction.
“Life apart from addiction is beautiful. Life in addiction is death and is depressing, and no one wants to live in that place,” said Shreffler. “We all wanted a way out and a way for success and marriage and fatherhood, and so this program is made up of a lot of men just like me who have come out of addiction.”
One of those men is Ryan Clubb.
“I was desperately addicted to opiates," said Ryan Clubb, intake coordinator at Sonrise Adult & Teen Challenge. "I dealt with opiate addiction for over 10 years. It started with prescription painkillers and eventually progressed to heroin addiction.”
Clubb said he sought help out of desperation.
“I had gotten to a point where I was basically homeless, you know, sleeping on couches sometimes, but even spending the night outside sometimes," said Clubb. "Then I had gotten to the end of my rope where I was just sick and tired of being sick and tired.”
Clubb graduated from the program in 2017. He credits Sonrise for giving him his life back.
“I went from not really that long ago having absolutely nothing, being on the street, desperately addicted to opiates, to now having a wife and two children and the opportunity to work at a place where I can see men find that same freedom and make that same transformation that I was able to make,” said Clubb.
Sonrise is a faith-based program that teaches people struggling with addiction the importance of obeying authorities and being a productive member of society, as well as working on vocational skills.
