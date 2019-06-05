Firearms expert, medical examiner testify in Splawn murder trial

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A firearms expert with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the bullet that killed Donald Miller in 2017 came from a gun found hidden inside Bret Splawn's home in Lawton.
That expert joined the medical examiner, another OSBI agent and the lead detective as witnesses who took the stand today.
Just hours after Donald Miller was killed, Bret Splawn met with a Lawton Police detective to tell his side of the story. Jurors saw video of that interview today, where Splawn told the detective he was trying to unjam a .380 caliber handgun for Miller. He told police the gun was pointing away from Miller and that it accidentally went off, but that he had no idea how Miller was shot. Splawn insisted the bullet was fired out of that weapon, despite the detective saying the evidence showed otherwise.
The detective testified there was a .45 caliber shell casing on the floor near Miller’s body. He also told Splawn, that the bullet in Miller’s head was from a .45 caliber handgun. A gun matching that description was found in Splawn’s house behind a book shelf and had what is believed to be blood on the handle of it.
In cross examination, the defense focused on whether the detective believed Splawn was trying to deceive them or was simply confused. The detective testified he believed Splawn knew enough about fire arms to not be confused about which gun he was holding.
Next on the stand was the medical examiner who walked jurors through photos from Miller’s autopsy. She said that his cause of death was in fact a gunshot wound to the head and said it appeared Miller was shot at a very close range.
The last witness of the day was a firearms expert from the OSBI. She testified that after extensive testing, she determined the shell casing found near Miller’s body, as well as the bullet found in his head, were both fired from the .45 caliber pistol found at Splawn’s home.
