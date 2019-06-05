Firearms expert, medical examiner testify in Splawn murder trial

Just hours after Donald Miller was killed, Bret Splawn met with a Lawton Police detective to tell his side of the story. Jurors saw video of that interview today, where Splawn told the detective he was trying to unjam a .380 caliber handgun for Miller. He told police the gun was pointing away from Miller and that it accidentally went off, but that he had no idea how Miller was shot. Splawn insisted the bullet was fired out of that weapon, despite the detective saying the evidence showed otherwise.